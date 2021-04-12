Woodbridge community 'saddened' after couple found dead by police

Video

Published: 11:28 AM April 12, 2021 Updated: 11:34 AM April 12, 2021

A police car parked in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge, on Sunday morning after a man and woman were found dead - Credit: Contributed

Further tributes have been paid to a couple who were found dead by police at a home in Woodbridge over the weekend.

Detectives have launched a murder-suicide investigation after a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s were found at an address in Cumberland Street on Saturday evening.

Home Office post-mortem examinations found that the woman died as a result of compression of the neck. Her death is being treated as murder.

The incident is being treated as a murder-suicide by Suffolk police - Credit: Danielle Booden

The man was found to have died as a result of hanging and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

The couple have been named locally as Jonathan and Sally Metcalf.

Caroline Page, county councillor for Woodbridge, said the incident had sent shockwaves through the riverside town's community.

She said: "We are a very small town and everyone is connected to everyone else.

Jonathan Metcalf, pictured in 2009 - Credit: Archant

"Such things will always be terribly shocking. It's impossible not to be shocked by this.

"I feel it is a tragedy in the heart of the town, and some people think such tragedies only happen elsewhere. We are all shocked and saddened by this."

Mr and Mrs Metcalf were both volunteers at the National Trust and were understood to have assisted at the world-renowned Sutton Hoo Anglo-Saxon burial ship site just outside the town.

They were also "backbone members" of the amateur dramatic group Deben Players, with chairman Steven Parks paying tribute to the couple in a statement.

He said: "Both Sally and Jonathan were members of the Deben Players and this has come as a shock to everyone.

"Sally and Jonathan were both, what I would describe as, backbone members of the society.

"They volunteered for everything going in the society. Sally appeared in many of our productions, helped with set building and backstage during our productions. Jonathan always stepped forward for backstage duties and helping with set build.

"We are just planning restarting our activities and to know that it will be without them deeply saddens us. Our thoughts are with their family and friends."

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting incident number 17853/21.