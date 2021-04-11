Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge

Breaking

Published: 9:29 PM April 11, 2021

The house in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge, where two people were found dead, and (inset) Jonathan Metcalf named locally as one of those who died - Credit: ARCHANT

Detectives investigating the circumstances in which two people died at a property in Woodbridge are treating the woman's death as murder, it has been revealed.

Jonathan and Sally Metcalf have been named locally as the couple found at a house in Cumberland Street on Saturday evening.

Home Office post-mortem examinations were carried out today and concluded that the woman, aged in her 60s, died as a result of compression of the neck. Her death is being treated as murder.

The man, in his 70s, was determined to have died as a result of hanging. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Formal identification procedures in respect of both people have not yet taken place.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of their deaths and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A police car parked in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge, on Sunday morning after a man and woman were found dead - Credit: Contributed

Neighbour Clare Perkins, a former mayor of Woodbridge, said: "They were a lovely, wonderful couple who were loved in Woodbridge.

"They were quiet and unassuming, and kept themselves to themselves.

"It is an absolutely tragic thing to happen and it's been such a shock to everyone in Cumberland Street. We are all feeling it. It is a great loss to the community.

"Whenever I passed their house they would wave, and when I was mayor they were so supportive and always had a nice word, a tip, a smile and a good luck when I went off to different events. I will miss them terribly."

Mr and Mrs Metcalf moved to Cumberland Street - generally considered to be one of the most prestigious addresses in Woodbridge, with some properties selling for more than £1m in the past - about 12 years ago.

They were both involved in the Deben Players theatre group in the town and both served as volunteers and tour guides at the National Trust's Sutton Hoo Anglo-Saxon ship burial site.

Mr Metcalf was a keen gardener and an allotment holder, and had been chairman of Woodbridge Growers which just over 10 years ago had led a project to transform a disused piece of land next to Elmhurst Park into a community allotment.

A National Trust spokesperson, said: “We’re aware of an ongoing police investigation at Cumberland Street in Woodbridge.

"We have been left deeply saddened by the news that it involves two of our volunteers.

"Our thoughts are with their family at this sad time."

Police launched a major investigation on Saturday evening after a man and woman "known to each other" were found dead at the property in Cumberland Street.

Officers were called to the address in Cumberland Street shortly after 6.15pm.

A police spokesman said investigations were continuing but detectives do not believe that there is anyone else involved with the incident. A police scene remains in place at the property, but there is no threat to the wider community.

Police at the scene in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge, on Saturday evening - Credit: Contributed

Police sealed off Cumberland Street at its junction with Station Road on Saturday evening after the discovery. Forensic officers were at the scene, with a police officer seen standing outside a cordoned-off address close to the entrance of Woodbridge School Prep.

A witness said at least three ambulances were sent to the street and five police cars and a number of unmarked police vehicles.

Police closed Cumberland Street while the investigation continued - Credit: Contributed

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting incident number: 17853/21, visit the force website or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.