The 25 ways to be greener at home - how many can you do?

Growing fruit and veg at home is one green measure East Suffolk Council's environment cabinet member has said people should consider. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Homes in East Suffolk are being challenged to have a go at ways to be greener, as part of a drive to make homes more environmentally friendly.

James Mallinder, Conservative cabinet member for the environment at East Suffolk Council. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL James Mallinder, Conservative cabinet member for the environment at East Suffolk Council. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Cabinet member for environment James Mallinder has outlined a series of simple changes homes should consider adopting that will make them more environmentally friendly, looking at energy bills, food use, travel and waste.

He said: "People are coming to me saying 'what can we do to make a difference?'

"These small changes can make a big difference.

"It's easy to think that it's always someone else's problem but it's all of our problem, and we all need to be involved.

Making sure the correct waste is in green, blue and black bins helps environmental measures. Picture: ARCHANT Making sure the correct waste is in green, blue and black bins helps environmental measures. Picture: ARCHANT

"These are simple to do and don't cost anything - we're trying to encourage people to do things to challenge themselves and make a difference."

Outlined below are the measures Mr Mallinder has asked homes to consider:

Energy

- Switch to green energy providers

- Speak to Suffolk's Warm Homes Healthy People project to find out how to heat homes more efficiently and cheaply

- Service boilers regularly

- Check the insulation of your home

- Turn thermostats down and use smart controls

- Choose low-energy appliances (ones with A+ ratings) when buying new white goods

- Turn off appliances rather than leaving them on standby

- Wash clothes on cooler settings and air dry them instead of tumble dryers

Food

- Plan meals to reduce food waste

- Try growing fruit and vegetables

- Buy more local produce

- Eat more meat-free meals

Travel

- Try car sharing where possible to reduce single-occupancy car journeys

- Consider electric or hybrid vehicles when buying a new car

- Increase cycling or walking for local journeys

- Reduce air travel where possible

- Use public transport for longer distances

Waste

- Make sure correct items go in the recycling bins

- Explore home composting

- Repair, up-cycle or re-purpose old items

Gardens

- Plant species which encourage insects and pollinators

- Plant trees to absorb carbon dioxide

- Encourage wildlife with ponds and insect hotels

Get involved

- Organise a litter pick in your area

- Join the Greenprint Forum to find out about green community events

Mr Mallinder said in return for the efforts of locals, the council is also exploring ways to be more environmentally-friendly, having declared a climate emergency this year.

A pilot scheme to reduce grass cutting has already been announced, while the new environment task group will meet for the first time this week.

The authority is also undertaking a full review of its vehicles and associated energy use.