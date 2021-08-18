Ed Sheeran teases mystery announcement on Instagram

Published: 11:26 AM August 18, 2021 Updated: 11:53 AM August 18, 2021

Ed Sheeran has posted a teaser on his Instagram page - Credit: PA

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has posted a cryptic teaser for an upcoming announcement on his Instagram page.

The Framlingham-raised singer has promised fans some "big news" will be released in a livestream on the social media site at 2pm on Thursday.

Ed's post comes after his comeback single Bad Habits scored its seventh straight week as the UK number 1 last Friday.

The Shape of You hitmaker has strongly hinted at an upcoming tour in his sponsorship of Ipswich Town this season.

The 30-year-old has not released a new album since No.6 Collaborations Project came out in July 2019.

In December of that year, Ed announced a break from music after the conclusion of his Divide Tour.

He welcomed his first child, Lyra Antarctica, with wife Cherry Seaborn last summer.