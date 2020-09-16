E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Family’s heartbreak as four dogs stolen from home

PUBLISHED: 16:30 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 16 September 2020

Four dogs, Roe, Bear, Boss and Viktor have been stolen from a family's home in Thorrington. Picture: ABBY WRIGHT

Four dogs, Roe, Bear, Boss and Viktor have been stolen from a family's home in Thorrington. Picture: ABBY WRIGHT

ABBY WRIGHT

A family from Thorrington are devastated after four of their working dogs were stolen from their Essex home.

Bear, a young adult brown cocker spaniel, is one of the four dogs which has been taken. Picture: ABBY WRIGHTBear, a young adult brown cocker spaniel, is one of the four dogs which has been taken. Picture: ABBY WRIGHT

Two liver and white springer spaniels, named Boss and Roe, a black springador called Viktor and a brown cocker spaniel called Bear have all been taken from the Wright’s home along the B1027, near Wivenhoe.

Will Wright, who owns the working dogs, said the animals were stolen between 3.30pm and 6.30pm on Sunday, September 13 while they were out of the house.

He said: “It’s been really sad for us.

“Of course we need them for work, but they are like members of the family.”

Boss is an elderly male English springer spaniel liver and white. Picture: ABBY WRIGHTBoss is an elderly male English springer spaniel liver and white. Picture: ABBY WRIGHT

Mr Wright is warning others with working dogs to keep an eye out for anyone acting suspiciously around the premises.

“I disturbed some people the night before the dogs were stolen,” he explained. “They evidently came back the next day.”

Essex Police confirmed the dogs were stolen from an address in Hall Lane.

Roe is a Welsh springer spaniel liver and white. He has been taken from the Wright family's home in Thorrington. Picture: ABBY WRIGHTRoe is a Welsh springer spaniel liver and white. He has been taken from the Wright family's home in Thorrington. Picture: ABBY WRIGHT

Giles Watling, MP for Tendring, said the recent thefts are “appalling”.

He said: “I do a lot of animal welfare work in parliament and own dogs myself so I cannot begin to imagine what it must be like when your pet – which is part of the family really – gets taken away.

“It is just appalling and to lose all four is just a tragedy. I have had dogs all my life and they are something you can always rely on, they bring us joy when we are down and comfort us when we are lost. I am so glad we increased sentencing for these crimes last year.

Viktor is a male black springador, meaning he is a cross between a springer and a labrador. Picture: ABBY WRIGHTViktor is a male black springador, meaning he is a cross between a springer and a labrador. Picture: ABBY WRIGHT

“One of the worst parts is you don’t know where they’ve been taken or why, for selling or breeding. Truly awful and we need to catch these people.”

Dog theft has been on the rise in rural parts of Essex and Suffolk in recent months, with both forces issuing warnings to dog owners.

PC Nige Wright from the Essex Police Rural Engagement Team said: “Working dogs can be a real asset to farmers, they are not only a beloved member of the family but also a vital member of staff.

“All dogs should be microchipped, it helps us when trying to identify a dog’s rightful owner, should they get lost or stolen.

“If you find a dog, please take it to a local vet or dog Warden and not put it on social media. They will help make sure they are look after until their rightful owner can be found.”

Essex Police said you can help increase the safety of your pet by checking your garden or land is secure regularly and if they are kept outside makes sure their kennels are locked overnight.

By varying when and where you take your dog for a walk and not create a walking pattern, you can make it harder for them to be targeted.

Any witnesses or anyone who has seen the dogs or has been offered them for sale should contact 101 quoting reference 42/147667/20 or report it online.

