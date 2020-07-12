‘Heartbroken’ family offer reward for dogs stolen from kennels while on holiday

Melissa Murfet and Darren Neal's daughter Beau, three, with the cocker spaniel Annie

A Suffolk family is offering a cash reward for the safe return of two of their beloved pet dogs which were stolen just hours after they left them at a kennels before going on a weekend break.

Melissa Murfetand Darren Neal's daughter Evie, 11, with the cockerpoo Betsy

Darren Neal and his partner Melissa Murfet left their three dogs, Annie, Betsy and Storm, in the care of Fiveways Boarding Kennels and Cattery before leaving for their holiday lodge in Hunstanton, Norfolk, with their four children.

Annie, a chocolate brown Lhasa Apso, and Betsy, a grey and white Cockapoo, were stolen in broad daylight along with 15 other dogs and puppies on Thursday, July 9, just hours after the family dropped them off.

The family, from Chippenham near Newmarket, are devastated at the loss of the two dogs and Mrs Murfet said: “They are our family pets – our children are in pieces.

Melissa Murfet's cocker spaniel Annie

“It just didn’t really sink in when the kennels phoned us. I just thought that it wasn’t really happening. We told our children the next day. They are heartbroken.

“These low lives know exactly what they are doing but they don’t understand the devastation for our families.

“We are offering £2000 for each dog, no questions asked. Please return them or release them to be found and returned home.”

The family have been using the kennels for nearly four years with no previous problems and said their dogs had always been happy there.

Mr Neal has owned dogs for as long as he can remember and said Annie and Betsy are known as a double act in the family.

“Annie is the most laid back dog I’ve ever had,” he said. “She is very much a big member of our family and our youngest daughter adores her.

“Betsy is the naughty one but they go together really well.”

Melissa Murfet and Darren Neal's son Harry, nine, with the cockerpoo Betsy

Mrs Murfet owns and runs two nurseries and Annie was used as a therapy dog for children with special needs to reduce anxiety.

She added: “The daughters of the kennel owners love our dogs and are so excited when they see them.

“It is awful that there have been so many dog thefts recently – we cannot bear to think what has happened to them.”

The owners of the kennel in Tuddenham Road, Barton Mills, have cancelled all of their future bookings after the shocking theft and have sadly said they will be closing the kennels as they are unable to risk the same happening to other dogs.

