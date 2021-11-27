Fire breaks out at British Sugar Factoy

Eleven fire crews from across Suffolk have been tackling a blaze at the British Sugar Factory. - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Eleven fire crews from across Suffolk tackled a blaze at the British Sugar Factory tonight.

Emergency services were called at around 7.18pm to a fire which is believed to have broken out in the factory’s two-storey engine room in Bury St Edmunds.

Three appliances from Bury St Edmunds, two from Ixworth, two from Newmarket and one from Mildenhall, Melford, Wickhambrook and Haverhill were at the scene.

Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to tackle the fire.

It comes after 15 fire crews a blaze that had started in one of the factory’s high-rise buildings back in February.

An investigation was officially launched into the cause of the fire in October.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

