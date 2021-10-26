News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Investigation into cause of sugar factory fire launched

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:19 PM October 26, 2021   
Dozens of firefighters were called to the British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday

Dozens of firefighters were called to the British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

An investigation into the cause of the fire which broke out at the British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds has been launched.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the Hollow Road factory on Sunday evening after a fire was discovered in a drying plant.

It was the second time a large number of fire engines were called to the factory this year after 15 crews were dispatched in February.

British Sugar has confirmed no one was injured in the incident and an investigation into its cause will now take place.

A spokesman for the company said: "We would like to thank Suffolk fire brigade for their support with a fire at our Bury St Edmunds factory on Sunday evening.

"No one was hurt and the fire was dealt with quickly. We will now undertake a full investigation into the cause. The factory is operating and there has been no impact on sugar production."

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A view of Southwold beach and its lighthouse

Housing News

Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Suffolk

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
This breed of horse is a Suffolk icon - but what is it called? Take our quiz and test your knowledge

Quiz

How Suffolk are you? Take our quiz to find out

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Shuffle board games café is set to open in Bury St Edmunds next month, with a library of more than 250 games

'Unique' café with 250 plus board games to play will open soon

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon