Investigation into cause of sugar factory fire launched

Published: 5:19 PM October 26, 2021

Dozens of firefighters were called to the British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

An investigation into the cause of the fire which broke out at the British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds has been launched.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the Hollow Road factory on Sunday evening after a fire was discovered in a drying plant.

It was the second time a large number of fire engines were called to the factory this year after 15 crews were dispatched in February.

British Sugar has confirmed no one was injured in the incident and an investigation into its cause will now take place.

A spokesman for the company said: "We would like to thank Suffolk fire brigade for their support with a fire at our Bury St Edmunds factory on Sunday evening.

"No one was hurt and the fire was dealt with quickly. We will now undertake a full investigation into the cause. The factory is operating and there has been no impact on sugar production."