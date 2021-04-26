News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Pub stays shut after 'explosion' leaves three people with serious injuries

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:36 PM April 26, 2021    Updated: 1:02 PM April 26, 2021
The incident happened at the Kings Head pub on Saturday night

The incident happened at the Kings Head pub on Saturday night - Credit: Johnny Griffith

A pub in Great Cornard has been shut since Saturday night after an 'explosion' left three people with potentially life-changing injuries. 

Police were called to The Kings Head just before 10pm on Saturday, April 24, following reports of an explosion in the outside area of the pub on Bures Road.

A forensics van parked outside the Kings Head pub in Great Cornard

Forensics van outside the pub on Sunday afternoon - Credit: Johnny Griffith

A man and two women were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries following the incident, which are not believed to be life-threatening but are potentially life-changing.

A forensics van arrived at the pub at around midday on Sunday and the beer garden, to the rear of the property, was taped off by police.

It is believed that the fire was caused by a small portable fuel heater.

The pub has since confirmed that the heater did not belong to the business and was brought onto the premises without staff knowing.

Three people were taken to hospital following the explosion

Three people were taken to hospital following the explosion - Credit: Johnny Griffith

On its Twitter page, a spokesman for the pub said: "At the moment, we have three of our customers with serious injuries, potentially life-changing.

"Our focus is on supporting the enquiry that is taking place while keeping them, and their families at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

The pub has confirmed it will remain closed today, but hopes to reopen its beer garden tomorrow. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub
  2. 2 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia
  3. 3 Forensics probe pub 'explosion' as three suffer 'life-changing' injuries
  1. 4 Twenty fire crews called to thatched roof blaze in Suffolk village
  2. 5 Pub could reopen as Toby Carvery or Harvester
  3. 6 The oldest things in Suffolk - from schools and bridges to shops and trees
  4. 7 Delays on A14 following motorcyclist crash
  5. 8 Woman fights for life after being found unconscious in street
  6. 9 Concern for welfare of missing Suffolk teenager
  7. 10 'I’m more excited about my new hoover being delivered' - Ipswich Town fans on Twitter!

Staff have thanked all the emergency services that attended the incident, and any witnesses are being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the incident number 37/20827/21. 

Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Suffolk police officer Daniel Jackson would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned. Stock Pic

Police called to deal with welfare concern in Suffolk village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ips

Coronavirus

Ipswich Hospital confirms 'significant' Covid outbreak in past fortnight

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook shouting instructions from the touchline.

'We're not far off a Sunday League team that has won a cup to play at...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Ben Davenport and Sam Darling in the garden of The Bull Troston

Could this pub be the hottest new place to eat in Suffolk?

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Comments powered by Disqus