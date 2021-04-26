Pub stays shut after 'explosion' leaves three people with serious injuries
- Credit: Johnny Griffith
A pub in Great Cornard has been shut since Saturday night after an 'explosion' left three people with potentially life-changing injuries.
Police were called to The Kings Head just before 10pm on Saturday, April 24, following reports of an explosion in the outside area of the pub on Bures Road.
A man and two women were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries following the incident, which are not believed to be life-threatening but are potentially life-changing.
A forensics van arrived at the pub at around midday on Sunday and the beer garden, to the rear of the property, was taped off by police.
It is believed that the fire was caused by a small portable fuel heater.
The pub has since confirmed that the heater did not belong to the business and was brought onto the premises without staff knowing.
On its Twitter page, a spokesman for the pub said: "At the moment, we have three of our customers with serious injuries, potentially life-changing.
"Our focus is on supporting the enquiry that is taking place while keeping them, and their families at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
The pub has confirmed it will remain closed today, but hopes to reopen its beer garden tomorrow.
Staff have thanked all the emergency services that attended the incident, and any witnesses are being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the incident number 37/20827/21.