Inquests open after mum and daughter found dead in suspected double murder
- Credit: Suffolk police
Inquests have opened into the deaths of a mother and 12-year-old daughter who were killed in a suspected double murder in Great Waldingfield last month.
The bodies of Louise Nash and her 43-year-old mother Jillu Nash were found at their home in Heath Estate on Thursday, September 8, Suffolk Coroners' Court heard on Friday.
Suffolk police subsequently launched a double murder investigation into the deaths.
A post-mortem examination recorded that Louise was stabbed in the abdomen, with a report for her mother “pending further investigation”.
Detective Inspector Craig Powell, of Suffolk police, told the inquest hearing the force received a 999 call from a “concerned friend” at 10.01am.
Officers attended the property “which is the home address of Jillu and Peter Nash, they’re husband and wife, they live at the address with their 12-year-old daughter Louise, who had severe learning difficulties”, Mr Powell said.
He said officers forced entry but noticed a “strong smell of gas inside” so withdrew, with neighbours evacuated for safety and the fire service called.
Mr Powell agreed with the coroner that this was due to the “risk of explosion”.
The detective said officers entered the property once it had been made safe and they found the bodies of Louise and Jillu Nash.
Mr Powell added: “To date we’ve arrested one person on suspicion of the murder of Louise and Jillu Nash.
“The suspect remains in hospital and awaits interview for the offences.”
Senior coroner Nigel Parsley opened and adjourned both inquests “to allow for further investigation work to be completed”.
Police previously said that a 46-year-old man was found in the property with serious injuries and remained in hospital under arrest on suspicion of two counts of murder.