Girl, 12, dies from stab wound in suspected double murder

A 12-year-old girl died from a stab wound to her abdomen, a post-mortem has concluded as the investigation into a suspected double murder near Sudbury continues.

The girl and her 44-year-old mother were both found dead at a home in Great Waldingfield on Thursday, September 8.

Emergency services were called to reports of concerns for safety at a home in Heath Estate at about 9.55am.

When officers gained entry to the property they found a 46-year-old man with serious injuries.

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment where he currently remains.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed today that he has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and his condition has been described as stable.

Messages to the victims and a number of flowers, who have been named locally as Jillu and Louise Nash, have been left near to the home.

A police cordon was still in place at the bungalow on Monday morning, with several police cars in the area.

A Home Office post-mortem examination which took place on Friday concluded the 44-year-old woman's cause of death was pressure on the neck.

It is understood that all three individuals were known to each other and a spokesman for Suffolk police said there is no wider threat to the community.

A gas leak was also reported at the property, forcing neighbours to be evacuated but the scene was made safe and residents were able to return home later that evening.