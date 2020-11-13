‘Protect each other’ - Covid-19 alert in Hadleigh amid soaring infection rate

Public health leaders in Suffolk have urged people in Hadleigh to do their bit to tackle the spread of Covid-19 as cases continued to rise. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

People in Hadleigh have been urged to “act now and protect each other” from Covid-19, as latest data indicates the disease is spreading in the community and between households.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Ward, Babergh District Council leader mae a plea for Hadleigh to come together as a community to tackle the spread of Covid. Picture: PAUL NIXON John Ward, Babergh District Council leader mae a plea for Hadleigh to come together as a community to tackle the spread of Covid. Picture: PAUL NIXON

In the last seven days, 53 new cases were recorded in Hadleigh.

As of today, the infection rate is 475 cases per 100,000 – nearly double the England figure of 252 per 100,000.

While many cases were linked to the outbreak at the Magdalen House Care Home and at Hadleigh High School, data also indicated that the disease is being shared more generally in the community and between households, according to Babergh District Council.

MORE: Hadleigh High School confirms Covid outbreak

A spokesman said: “This is a serious risk and you have a vital role to play to protect yourselves, friends, family and neighbours.

There has been a Covid 19 outbreak at Magdalen House care home in Hadleigh Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND There has been a Covid 19 outbreak at Magdalen House care home in Hadleigh Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“You must act now to reduce the spread of the coronavirus if we are to avoid the possibility of further restrictions becoming necessary after the national restrictions.

“The Hadleigh community has pulled together before and has been good at following the guidance to keep infection rates down, but you must do the following to address this increase now.”

The council said that people needed to remember the ‘Hands, Face, Space’ message and to stay at home as much as possible.

You may also want to watch:

The council also told people in the town “please do not assume that you are safe if you, or people in your household, are not exhibiting any clear symptoms”.

Public Health Suffolk director Stuart Keeble told this week’s health and wellbeing board that some more focused work was taking place in Hadleigh to address the spread.

Babergh council leader John Ward said: “The latest testing information shows a large rise in positive coronavirus cases in Hadleigh with 53 new cases in the last seven days.

MORE: Hadleigh mayor warns Covid outbreak goes beyond care home

“We are working with partners and local health professionals to control this outbreak.

“We know that many of the cases are linked to care and nursing homes in the town and are working with them to protect residents, staff and their families.

“There are, however, also cases within schools and the wider community and this is where we must act now to protect ourselves and each other.

“We must follow the guidelines – stay at home as much as possible, and remember Hands. Face. Space.

“Contact the council if you need help, support is in place for those who need it. Together we can help Hadleigh recover.”

It comes as Ipswich Borough Council issued its own Covid alert this morning as evidence indicated household mixing was behind the spread of the virus there.