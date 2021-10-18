Calls for walk-in vaccine centres to open to children to help with growing Covid cases

Published: 6:35 PM October 18, 2021

Calls to open walk-in centres to children to allow more to get vaccinated - Credit: PA

According to latest figures 14.1% of children in Suffolk have had the first dose of the Covid vaccine – with some leaders calling for walk-in centres to be opened to children.

The figures have been compiled from data published on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard and show the estimated cumulative take-up of first doses of the vaccine among 12 to 15-year-olds in England, as of October 16.

Recent data has also shown that nearly 3,000 children have tested positive for the virus in the past 10 days, according to Suffolk County Council, which was up 18% from the 2,476 cases recorded in the 10 days to September 30.

There are also 12 schools in Suffolk with enhanced Covid measures after a number of cases.

The schools known to be enforcing the measures are Kesgrave High School, Chantry Academy, East Bergholt High School, East Point Academy, Sybil Andrews, Breckland, Thurston Community College, St Mary’s in Hadleigh, Northgate High School, Occold Primary School, St Johns in Ipswich, St Albans, Copleston High School and Dale Hall.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said previously: “We welcome the intervention of the Education Secretary in encouraging take-up of Covid vaccinations, and indeed anything else that can be done to boost this crucial programme.

“However, school leaders are increasingly frustrated about delays to the rollout of coronavirus vaccinations.

"There appear to be logistical issues around the capacity of health teams to deliver vaccinations at the speed and scale required.

Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, has said the decision to allow mock exam results for A-level students is "bewildering". Picture: PHIL MORELY - Credit: Archant

“The urgency of this programme is self-evident from the fact that the latest government statistics show that more than 200,000 pupils were out of school at the latest count because of coronavirus-related reasons.

"Many schools are also experiencing teacher shortages because staff are contracting the virus.

“This level of disruption continues to impact on learning after 18 months of the pandemic and the government must do everything possible to ensure that the vaccination programme is properly resourced.

“If walk-in centres would help to boost take-up and speed of delivery we would very much welcome that.”