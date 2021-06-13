News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Covid infections mapped: Just 20 postcode areas report three or more cases

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 9:32 AM June 13, 2021    Updated: 9:34 AM June 13, 2021
Ipswich Buttermarket

It's been a busy week for many shops in Suffolk - Credit: Katy Sandalls

Rates of Covid infection in Suffolk and north Essex are tumbling - with just 20 postcode areas recording three or more cases in the most recent data.

Figures published by Public Health England on Saturday reveal 126 neighbourhoods in the region recorded less than three infections in the week to June 7.

The data divides both counties into postcode areas of approximately 8,200 people called MSOAs.

Explore our map below to find infection rates where you live.

There are 146 neighbourhoods in total and just 20 of those reported more than three cases, with the highest number in Halstead Central and West, which recorded relatively few infections with six in the week to June 7.

All 16 neighbourhoods in Ipswich reported next to no cases, with every single one logging less than three infections during that week.

It comes as the vaccine programme was stepped up and offered to under-30s in a bid to inoculate younger people and fight back against the Delta variant, which was on Friday revealed to be 60% more transmissible.

Almost 60% of people aged 16 and over in Suffolk and north-east Essex are now fully vaccinated against Covid, NHS data revealed on Thursday.

East Suffolk stands out for having the fourth highest percentage of people to have had their first coronavirus vaccine

East Suffolk stands out for having the fourth highest percentage of people to have had their first coronavirus vaccine in the country - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Felixstowe recorded the third-highest rate in the country for jabs with 89.3% of people aged 16-plus having had their first, while 74.8% of people have received both - the fifth-highest rate in England.

But the data shows the battle is not over yet. As for the 20 areas still logging Covid cases, inner parts of Colchester and Clacton continue to be impacted by infections, albeit in very small numbers.

Even compared with infection rates in March, around the first stage of re-opening, rates across both counties have plummeted.

Back then there were 49 postcode areas with almost no Covid cases, now that number has tripled.

Despite infections continuing to fall in most areas, there are fresh concerns around the Delta variant which originated in India.

On Monday, the Government is set to announce its decision on whether to lift the remaining lockdown restrictions.

But reports suggest Freedom Day originally set for June 21 could be pushed back a further four weeks, until July 19.

Boris Johnson has indicated that he is set to announce a delay for lifting restrictions, with the Prime Minister on Saturday calling the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus a matter of “serious, serious concern”.

It will be a bitter blow for many businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector, which had been pinning their hopes on a full summer reopening.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a tough decision on re-opening - Credit: PA

Mr Johnson is also likely to face opposition from some of his own MPs who have been chafing for months over the restrictions and will be furious at any further delay.

However, a poll by Opinium found significant public support for a postponement, with 54% in favour and 37% against.

Do you think 'Freedom Day' should go ahead on June 21? Have your say by filling in our form.

Coronavirus
Suffolk
Essex

