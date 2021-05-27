Suffolk and north Essex among best for giving Covid jabs

Published: 7:00 PM May 27, 2021

Suffolk has seen a few teething issues during the coronavirus vaccine rollout, but the system remains on track - Credit: Leon Neal/PA

Suffolk and north Essex is again one of the best performing areas delivering the vaccine, according to the latest NHS figures.

The Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, which is responsible for the rollout in the two counties, is among the top five areas in England.

NHS figures report both jabs of the vaccine have been given to over half, 50.5%, of those aged over 16 living in Suffolk and Essex.

Breaking it down by local authority areas, Mid Suffolk was among the top 10 local authorities by the percentage of those aged 16 and over who have had both doses with 53.9%. Rates are similar in East Suffolk, 53.3%, Babergh, 53.2% and Tendring, 53%, but Colchester, on 37.3%, and Ipswich, 40.3%, are on the lower end of the scale.

East Suffolk was among the top five local authorities for giving their first dose on 78.3%. Similarly, Mid Suffolk, Babergh and Tendring had similarly higher rates, over 75%, with Colchester and Ipswich again on less (61.3% and 62.4%, respectively).

By local neighbourhoods, Felixstowe East, on 87.2%, and Saxmundham & Coldfair Green, on 85.9%, came out top for the first vaccine administered. Felixstowe East was also top 10 for both doses, reaching 68.4% of adults.

Ipswich's Central and Westgate and Colchester's Wivenhoe University, and Abbeyfield all recorded first doses given on less than 50%.

The Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership, which is administering vaccines in the northeast of Suffolk, was also top five for the first dose on 76.2%.

A total of 52,689,008 Covid-19 vaccinations took place in England between December 8 and May 26, according to NHS England data, including first and second doses, which is a rise of 574,865 on the previous day.

NHS England said 32,285,684 were the first dose of a vaccine, a rise of 206,311 on the previous day, while 20,403,324 were a second dose, an increase of 368,554.

Suffolk and north Essex celebrated its one-millionth dose of the vaccine last week.

The vaccine is currently being given to over 30s, with over 20s planned for next week, to book please go here. https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/.