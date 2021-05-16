News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Over-35s to be invited for coronavirus vaccines this week

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:33 PM May 16, 2021   
Doctor Parikh with the Pfizer vaccine at Constable Country Medical Practice.  

Those aged over 35 will be invited for their first vaccine this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Those aged over 35 are to be invited for their coronavirus vaccines this week.

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock told The Andrew Marr show that those in the aged 35 to 38 would be the latest people to receive their jabs. 

Those aged 38 and 39 were made eligible for their vaccines last week as the programme looks to continue to offer vaccines to younger and younger people. 

All those aged 39 and under without an underlying health condition are being offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in line with updated guidance. 

Suffolk remains one of the top areas for vaccinations in the country, with 40% of adults in the county having had both vaccines




Suffolk

