Suffolk's Covid infection rates rank among the lowest in England

Published: 9:24 AM August 18, 2021

The government has released the latest Covid infection rates in Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Covid rates in Suffolk's districts are among the lowest in England, figures have revealed.

Data released by the government for the week up to August 13 has shown Babergh's seven-day infection rate was 151 cases per 100,000 people.

This was the second lowest in the country, only below North Norfolk.

East Suffolk's infection rate of 177.3 was ranked the sixth lowest in England, with Ipswich next on the list at 178.

Mid Suffolk reported a rate of 199.3, with West Suffolk comparatively higher at 239.7.

West Suffolk's rise in cases can be linked to Newmarket, which has reported the most new infections in Suffolk in the last week.