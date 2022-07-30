News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Long-running plans for 64 homes in Suffolk village refused

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM July 30, 2022
Long-running plans to build 64 homes in Boxford have been turned down by council planners.

Babergh District Council's planning committee voted comprehensively to deny planning permission for the homes.

The controversial proposals, put forward by Catesby Development Land Ltd – for land east of Sand Hill – were first lodged with Babergh District Council three years.

Councillors originally refused planning permission for 80 homes in August 2019, but revised plans for 64 properties were approved in June 2020.

However, that permission was then taken away following Boxford Parish Council bringing forward a judicial review.

With the plans back in the hands of Babergh's planning committee, officers recommended that the plans were turned down.

Councillors voted overwhelmingly to refuse planning permission at the Babergh District Council planning committee on July 27.

Planning officers said the proposals should be rejected because the authority has a near-seven-year supply of land for homes and they would have an "unacceptable and severe" impact on the village road network.

