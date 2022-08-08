News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Updated

Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:05 PM August 8, 2022
Updated: 4:37 PM August 8, 2022
Firefighters are currently tackling a field fire near Great Bealings

Firefighters are currently tackling a field fire near Great Bealings - Credit: Kev Bennett

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a field fire near a popular east Suffolk hotel and spa. 

Crews were called to the blaze near Seckford Hall in Great Bealings at about 3.15pm today (August 8). 

Large plumes of smoke can be seen coming from the field. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews are currently tackling a 10-acre field fire across two fields. 

The spokesman also said the fire is spreading but crews are working hard to get the blaze under control. 

There are currently seven appliances at the scene of the blaze. 

Crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Framlingham, Felixstowe, Orford, Sudbury and Newmarket are at the scene. 

It comes after firefighters tackled a number of wildfires in ClaydonEast Bergholt and Little Glemham on Friday.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two arrests as man suffers serious injuries in pub brawl in seaside village
  2. 2 85 school children under 4 suspended in Suffolk
  3. 3 Sir Cliff Richard sends best wishes to Summer Holiday cast
  1. 4 Thousands head to Helmingham car show
  2. 5 'A top team for League One' - Forest Green boss praises Town
  3. 6 'Really concerning' – Shock after machete attack at Ipswich sports centre
  4. 7 Plans for former Dorothy Perkins store in Suffolk town withdrawn
  5. 8 Driver caught speeding at 94mph in 50 zone on A140 in mid Suffolk
  6. 9 North Stander: The early signs are very positive for Town
  7. 10 'Incredible' firefighters spend nearly 12 hours tackling forest blaze

Fire chiefs are now warning people of the risks when having a barbeque outside or when putting out cigarettes. 

Jon Lacey, Chief Fire Officer for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Suffolk is a rural county with lots of green open spaces that we need to protect from an increased risk of wildfires during the drier conditions.

"Please play your part by avoiding barbecues and campfires on dry grass or near hedges, putting out cigarettes properly before disposing of them, and calling 999 immediately if you spot any signs of a fire out in the open."

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

New ground feeling: Ipswich Fans before kick-off at Forest Green Rovers.

Football | Live

How it unfolded, as Town pick up a 2-1 victory at Forest Green

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters have been tackling a large field fire in east Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Field fire breaks out in 27 acres of land in east Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are currently tackling a huge field fire on the outskirts of Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Firefighters tackle 40-acre field fire near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
RAF Lakenheath has warned of noise due to late night training in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Noise warning issued due to late night fighter jet training over airbase

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon