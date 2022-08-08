Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa

Updated

Firefighters are currently tackling a field fire near Great Bealings - Credit: Kev Bennett

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a field fire near a popular east Suffolk hotel and spa.

Crews were called to the blaze near Seckford Hall in Great Bealings at about 3.15pm today (August 8).

Large plumes of smoke can be seen coming from the field.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews are currently tackling a 10-acre field fire across two fields.

The spokesman also said the fire is spreading but crews are working hard to get the blaze under control.

There are currently seven appliances at the scene of the blaze.

Crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Framlingham, Felixstowe, Orford, Sudbury and Newmarket are at the scene.

It comes after firefighters tackled a number of wildfires in Claydon, East Bergholt and Little Glemham on Friday.

Fire chiefs are now warning people of the risks when having a barbeque outside or when putting out cigarettes.

Jon Lacey, Chief Fire Officer for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Suffolk is a rural county with lots of green open spaces that we need to protect from an increased risk of wildfires during the drier conditions.

"Please play your part by avoiding barbecues and campfires on dry grass or near hedges, putting out cigarettes properly before disposing of them, and calling 999 immediately if you spot any signs of a fire out in the open."