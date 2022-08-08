Updated
Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa
- Credit: Kev Bennett
Firefighters are currently at the scene of a field fire near a popular east Suffolk hotel and spa.
Crews were called to the blaze near Seckford Hall in Great Bealings at about 3.15pm today (August 8).
Large plumes of smoke can be seen coming from the field.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews are currently tackling a 10-acre field fire across two fields.
The spokesman also said the fire is spreading but crews are working hard to get the blaze under control.
There are currently seven appliances at the scene of the blaze.
Crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Framlingham, Felixstowe, Orford, Sudbury and Newmarket are at the scene.
It comes after firefighters tackled a number of wildfires in Claydon, East Bergholt and Little Glemham on Friday.
Most Read
- 1 Two arrests as man suffers serious injuries in pub brawl in seaside village
- 2 85 school children under 4 suspended in Suffolk
- 3 Sir Cliff Richard sends best wishes to Summer Holiday cast
- 4 Thousands head to Helmingham car show
- 5 'A top team for League One' - Forest Green boss praises Town
- 6 'Really concerning' – Shock after machete attack at Ipswich sports centre
- 7 Plans for former Dorothy Perkins store in Suffolk town withdrawn
- 8 Driver caught speeding at 94mph in 50 zone on A140 in mid Suffolk
- 9 North Stander: The early signs are very positive for Town
- 10 'Incredible' firefighters spend nearly 12 hours tackling forest blaze
Fire chiefs are now warning people of the risks when having a barbeque outside or when putting out cigarettes.
Jon Lacey, Chief Fire Officer for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Suffolk is a rural county with lots of green open spaces that we need to protect from an increased risk of wildfires during the drier conditions.
"Please play your part by avoiding barbecues and campfires on dry grass or near hedges, putting out cigarettes properly before disposing of them, and calling 999 immediately if you spot any signs of a fire out in the open."