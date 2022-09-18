News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
US President Joe Biden lands at Stansted ahead of the Queen's funeral

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:05 AM September 18, 2022
President Biden touched down at Stansted airport last night

President Biden touched down at Stansted airport last night - Credit: Archant/PA

President Joe Biden has landed at Stansted airport ahead of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. 

Mr Biden will be one of the many world leaders attending the funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. 

The US President touched down at Stansted airport at about 10pm last night (September 17).

Mr Biden, who was accompanied by his wife and First Lady Jill Biden, were greeted by a small party as they left Air Force One. 

The pair were then spotted leaving the airport with their motorcade.  

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave London Stansted airport with their motorcade, ah

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave London Stansted airport with their motorcade, ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: PA

In a tribute to the Queen, Mr Biden described her as a "woman who defined an era".

He added: "Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special."

The 46th American President will be travelling to Westminster Hall today to pay his respects to Her Majesty The Queen. 

President Biden and Mrs Biden are then expected to join King Charles III, the Queen Consort and other members of the Royal Family at a reception at Buckingham Palace. 

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden leave London Stansted airport in their motorcade

The Beast was seen at Stansted airport - Credit: PA

Mr Biden was also expected to be meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss while in England but this has now been cancelled. 

It was announced earlier this week that the American commander-in-chief would not be landing at RAF Mildenhall - a place where Air Force One has landed on a number of occasions. 

Mr Biden along with former Presidents of the United States have landed at RAF Mildenhall on a number of occasions. 

Hundreds of plane spotters waited near the runway to get a glimpse of the famous Air Force One as it touched down in Suffolk in 2021. 


