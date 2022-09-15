Joe Biden will not land at RAF Mildenhall when attending state funeral

President Joe Biden will not land at RAF Mildenhall when he attends the Queen's funeral next week - Credit: PA/Sarah Lucy Brown

President Joe Biden will not land at RAF Mildenhall when he attends the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next week, it has been confirmed.

Mr Biden announced he would be attending the funeral on Monday, September 19, in a statement earlier this week.

However, it has since been confirmed that the 46th US President will not be landing at RAF Mildenhall when he comes to England.

Mr Biden along with former Presidents of the United States have landed at RAF Mildenhall on a number of occasions.

Hundreds of plane spotters waited near the runway to get a glimpse of the famous Air Force One as it touched down in Suffolk in 2021.

The American commander-in-chief visited the airbase and he met and addressed U.S. Air Force Personnel based at RAF Mildenhall.

During the visit Mr Biden, who was joined by his wife and First Lady Jill Biden, praised the proud history of the Suffolk airbase.

US President Joe Biden addresses US Air Force personnel at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk - Credit: PA

In a more recent visit Mr Biden landed at the airbase in July on his way back to America after visiting Saudi Arabia.

Former President Donald Trump made a secret visit to RAF Mildenhall when he was en route to meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam in 2019.