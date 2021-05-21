News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New rubbish tip for Haverhill could be approved this summer

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:30 AM May 21, 2021   
How the new Haverhill recycling centre could look

How the new Haverhill recycling centre could look - Credit: Suffolk County Council/FCC Environment

Ambitions for a new £1.5million recycling centre rubbish tip in Haverhill are progressing after a formal planning application has been lodged.

FCC Environment UK Ltd lodged plans earlier this month for a change of use and alterations at the Haverhill Waste Transfer Station in Homefield Road, so that it will act as a combined waste transfer site and recycling centre.

The current site in Chalkstone Way has reached capacity, and Suffolk County Council opted to go with the Homefield Road site rather than attempt to extend Chalkstone Way.

Large housing growth in the area which includes outline permission for 1,150 homes and developer ambitions for 5,000 new homes nearby means a larger recycling centre is needed to meet the growing demand.

Members of the public dispose of their garden waste at Foxhall Recycling Centre

Stepped access is to be removed from Haverhill and Foxhall recycling centres - Credit: Archant

Suffolk County Council said a decision on planning permission is due later in the summer.

A council spokesman said: "The public feedback to the new site proposals was very positive.    

"People welcomed the proposed development and could see the benefit of relocating to an existing waste site. Mainly the removal of steps to access the containers along with better access into the site received the most positive feedback."

Among the benefits the authority cited were: "A brand new, purpose-designed recycling centre created with site users in mind; a raised mezzanine platform to provide residents with an elevated position from which to safely dispose of waste - removing the need for steps; and an easy-to-use layout allowing residents to access clearly marked recycling bays."

It should also reduce the need for queuing on the road, cease facility closures when containers need to be compacted and provide more separation between people emptying their vehicles and large vehicles operating in the area.

A new recycling centre could be built in Haverhill to replace the existing Chalkstone Way facility

The current recycling centre in Chalkstone Way, Haverhill, is at capacity - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

The authority confirmed that no design changes were needed as a result of feedback in February's public consultation.

The £1.5million scheme comes as part of £8m agreed by Suffolk County Council's cabinet in December which also includes a £6.5m overhaul of Foxhall Recycling Centre near Ipswich.

That project will also deliver similar benefits to Haverhill, including reduced highway queuing, no site closures for compacting containers and removal of stepped access to containers.

