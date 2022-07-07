News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'He needs to resign' - Matt Hancock calls for Boris Johnson to step down

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:21 AM July 7, 2022
Updated: 9:00 AM July 7, 2022
West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is the latest Suffolk MP to call for the Prime Minister to resign

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is the latest Suffolk MP to call for the Prime Minister to resign - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Matt Hancock is the latest Suffolk MP to join the calls for the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign.

Asked on ITV's Peston whether the Prime Minister should resign Mr Hancock replied: "Yes of course."

The MP for West Suffolk added: "He has sadly lost the support of his cabinet, many of his ministers and the parliamentary party.

"I have supported him through thick and thin and we have been in the trenches together, working incredibly hard together, but unfortunately it has come to a point where he needs to resign and he won't be the leader of the Conservative party in a very short period of time, whether that is tomorrow or next week.

"It is a sad end. I have worked incredibly closely with Boris, we have done some huge things like the vaccine programme together and it is clear whether it is tomorrow or next Tuesday that there is going to be a new Prime Minister."

It comes as a Suffolk MP resigned from their position as a minister and another calling for the Prime Minister to resign yesterday.

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill quit her role as a role as a junior environment minister yesterday, following in the footsteps of many others on the government payroll after allegations surfaced over MP Chris Pincher's conduct.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt also called for Boris Johnson to resign yesterday after submitting a letter of no confidence in him to the 1922 committee of Tory MPs.

MP for Colchester Will Quince also resigned from his role yesterday, after he repeated assurances over the Chris Pincher scandal on Monday which Mr Quince said he later “found to be inaccurate”.

This morning Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis announced his resignation, saying he no longer believes the values of "honesty" and "integrity" are being upheld by the prime minister.

