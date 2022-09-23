Family's tribute to 'beautiful' mum and daughter killed in suspected double murder
The family of a mother and daughter who were killed at their home in Great Waldingfield in a suspected double murder have spoken of their "utter devastation".
Police were called to a property in Heath Estate just after 9.55am on Thursday, September 8 after reports of concern for the safety of those living at the address.
After entering the home, officers found a 44-year-old woman and 12-year-old girl had died.
Police subsequently launched a double murder investigation and detained a 46-year-old man, who was seriously injured, at the scene.
He remains under arrest, on suspicion of two counts of murder, in hospital in a stable condition.
A Home Office post-mortem examination later concluded the 44-year-old woman's cause of death was pressure on the neck, while the 12-year-old girl was found to have died from a stab wound to her abdomen.
The victims were later named by police as Jillu Nash and her daughter Louise Nash.
In a tribute to the mother and daughter, the family said: “We, the family of Jillu and Louise Nash, have been struck by utter devastation, despair and pain by the tragic way the beautiful little lives of a young mother and a child have ended and from whom we are now separated forever.
“Our only solace is that Jillu and Louise are together in heaven eternally. This catastrophe will never leave us and the pain will stay in our hearts forever.
“We appreciate Suffolk Constabulary's efforts, which have been honest, sincere and sensitive. They have treated us with great respect and due care, for which we are extremely touched and acknowledge this with gratitude.
“We are also very grateful to Jillu's neighbours, the people of Sudbury, work colleagues, school teachers, peers, friends and well-wishers. We are astounded and comforted to learn of the way our daughter and granddaughter touched the hearts of so many in the Sudbury community.”
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number 57943/22.