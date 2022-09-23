News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Family's tribute to 'beautiful' mum and daughter killed in suspected double murder

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:53 PM September 23, 2022
Updated: 4:06 PM September 23, 2022
Jillu and Louise Nash died in Great Waldingfield earlier this month

Jillu and Louise Nash died in Great Waldingfield earlier this month - Credit: Suffolk police

The family of a mother and daughter who were killed at their home in Great Waldingfield in a suspected double murder have spoken of their "utter devastation".

Police were called to a property in Heath Estate just after 9.55am on Thursday, September 8 after reports of concern for the safety of those living at the address.

After entering the home, officers found a 44-year-old woman and 12-year-old girl had died.

Police subsequently launched a double murder investigation and detained a 46-year-old man, who was seriously injured, at the scene.

The family of Jillu Nash and daughter Louise have paid tribute after they were found dead at a house in Great Waldingfield

The family of Jillu Nash and daughter Louise have spoken of their "shock and utter devastation" after they were found dead at a house in Great Waldingfield - Credit: Supplied

He remains under arrest, on suspicion of two counts of murder, in hospital in a stable condition.

A Home Office post-mortem examination later concluded the 44-year-old woman's cause of death was pressure on the neck, while the 12-year-old girl was found to have died from a stab wound to her abdomen.

The victims were later named by police as Jillu Nash and her daughter Louise Nash.

In a tribute to the mother and daughter, the family said: “We, the family of Jillu and Louise Nash, have been struck by utter devastation, despair and pain by the tragic way the beautiful little lives of a young mother and a child have ended and from whom we are now separated forever. 

An incident in Sudbury involving a suspected gas leek PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police at the scene in Great Waldingfield earlier this month - Credit: charlotte Bond

“Our only solace is that Jillu and Louise are together in heaven eternally. This catastrophe will never leave us and the pain will stay in our hearts forever.

“We appreciate Suffolk Constabulary's efforts, which have been honest, sincere and sensitive. They have treated us with great respect and due care, for which we are extremely touched and acknowledge this with gratitude.

“We are also very grateful to Jillu's neighbours, the people of Sudbury, work colleagues, school teachers, peers, friends and well-wishers. We are astounded and comforted to learn of the way our daughter and granddaughter touched the hearts of so many in the Sudbury community.”

Tributes left by Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield

Floral tributes left in the village after the deaths - Credit: Archant

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number 57943/22.

