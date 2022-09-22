Great Waldingfield double murder victims officially named by police

The victims of a double murder near Sudbury have been officially named - Credit: charlotte Bond

The victims of a double murder in Great Waldingfield have been officially named by police.

Officers were called to a home in Heath Estate at about 10am on September 8 following reports of concern for the safety of individuals.

Inside the address a 12-year-old girl and a 44-year-old woman were found dead.

The two victims have now been officially named as Jillu Nash and her daughter Louise Nash.

Home Office post-mortem examinations found the cause of death for Jillu Nash to be pressure on the neck and Louise Nash's cause of death was a stab wound to the abdomen.

A 46-year-old man who was detained at the scene remains stable in hospital with serious injuries.

He is under arrest on suspicion of two counts of murder.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or those with information to contact the Major Investigation Team via the online portal or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 57943/22.