'She was the glue' - Family's loving tribute to devoted mum Netty

Ginette Rose pictured with her two children Hayden and Ruby and partner Sid Sanders, who paid tribute to the 36-year-old. - Credit: Sid Sanders

Tributes have been paid to a devoted mother-of-two and sister described as the "glue" of their family after her sudden death aged 36.

Sid Sanders remembered his partner of 18 years Ginette Rose, known affectionately as Netty, as a devoted mum in their unit of four who people would never forget.

Miss Rose, from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall, was reported missing on Sunday, November 14.

Following a police search, the 36-year-old was found in woodland off Tuddenham Road, in Herringswell, on Tuesday afternoon, less than a mile from their home.

Mr Sanders met Miss Rose through her sister Jackie Rose and the tattoo artist said the couple struck up conversation while tattooing her.

A gig in Brandon was the start of their 18 years together and the couple have two children Hayden, 15, and Ruby, 11.

Miss Rose was also close to her three sisters Emily and Maria and Jackie who remembered her as their rock.

Mr Sanders said: "She was very lively, she was very energetic.

"We kept ourselves to ourselves really. We have been our own unit of four.

"Netty brought them up every single day of their lives. She was a very devoted mother which makes it harder. She loved the children as any devoted mother would.

"We've never spent a day apart, not at all.

"It really doesn't seem real, nothing was ever going to happen to us."

"She loved crafting with the kids, like most mums, she made a lot of mess with the kids. She loved to bake with the kids and do things in the garden."

Mr Sanders said that if anyone knew Netty personally she touched your heart and that you couldn't forget her.

The 36-year-old underwent an operation for an overactive thyroid six years ago but despite the challenges it presented, Mr Sanders said she was "more well than she had ever been".

Mr Sanders said: "She was in a really good place which is what makes it even more bizarre."

Her oldest sister Jackie Rose described her younger sister's caring nature and drive to do the best for her family.

Miss Rose said: "She was my little sister, she was the glue of the family.

"She had an infectious contagious laughter. We used to laugh just because she did.

"She was just a loving happy girl who loved life and people.

"She was the best thing about all of us. I want her children to grow up knowing how amazing their mum was."

When she was ill, Miss Rose said Netty would come up to the hospital and paint her nails and pat her head.

Miss Rose said: "She was massively family orientated which is why this is so hard to believe.

"Her children and Sid were her world.

"If anyone in the family had something wrong with them she would go and do research, she wanted to make everything better and she wouldn't take no for an answer."

She added that she did not know anyone else who had a nail polish collection like her sister.

Miss Rose's death is being treated as unexplained at this time and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Donna Burchett, a neighbour and fellow mum, set up a Just Giving page to support Miss Rose's family which has raised more than £2,000 since the page was started.

