Red Arrows set to soar over Suffolk this weekend

The Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk this weekend

The Red Arrows are set to soar in the skies above Suffolk again this weekend on their way back from an air show.

The iconic red jets will be passing over areas of west Suffolk on Sunday evening.

Taking off from Southend Airport at 7.45pm as they head back home to RAF Scrampton in Lincolnshire, their path will first cover Suffolk when they reach Sudbury at 7.51pm.

People in west Suffolk should keep their eyes to the sky on Sunday

From there, the jets will head over to Redgrave near Diss, which they will reach just three minutes after they pass Sudbury.

As they pass between the two towns, those living in areas in and around Bury St Edmunds, Lavenham, Elmswell and Walsham le Willows should be able to catch a glimpse of the planes.

The RAF's iconic display team will be on show at the Eastbourne Seafront Airshow this weekend before making their way back to their home base.

In June, the Red Arrows flew over Suffolk as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The famous Red Arrows will be passing over Suffolk on Sunday

Next week, the RAF aerobatic display team will be featuring at the Clacton Airshow and will be joined by a "unique" trio of fighter planes.