Red Arrows set to soar over Suffolk this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:55 AM August 19, 2022
The iconic Red Arrows are expected to fly over Suffolk once again this summer

The Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk this weekend - Credit: PA

The Red Arrows are set to soar in the skies above Suffolk again this weekend on their way back from an air show.

The iconic red jets will be passing over areas of west Suffolk on Sunday evening.

Taking off from Southend Airport at 7.45pm as they head back home to RAF Scrampton in Lincolnshire, their path will first cover Suffolk when they reach Sudbury at 7.51pm.

The iconic Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk once again this week

People in west Suffolk should keep their eyes to the sky on Sunday - Credit: PA

From there, the jets will head over to Redgrave near Diss, which they will reach just three minutes after they pass Sudbury.

As they pass between the two towns, those living in areas in and around Bury St Edmunds, Lavenham, Elmswell and Walsham le Willows should be able to catch a glimpse of the planes.

The RAF's iconic display team will be on show at the Eastbourne Seafront Airshow this weekend before making their way back to their home base.

In June, the Red Arrows flew over Suffolk as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

File photo dated 27/6/2020 of the Red Arrows perform a flypast over Scarborough Castle in North York

The famous Red Arrows will be passing over Suffolk on Sunday - Credit: PA

Next week, the RAF aerobatic display team will be featuring at the Clacton Airshow and will be joined by a "unique" trio of fighter planes.

