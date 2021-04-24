Sculptor's amazing Captain Tom tribute to feature in exhibition
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A world-renowned Suffolk artist has created an intricate sculpture of Captain Sir Tom Moore in commemoration of the NHS fundraising hero's upcoming birthday.
Stephen Hicklin, who has a studio in Saxmundham high street, spent a week crafting the image of Captain Tom with his iconic walking frame.
Captain Tom raised nearly £33million for NHS Charities Together in the first Covid lockdown last spring by walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday on April 30.
The walks captured the heart of the nation and inspired many Suffolk residents to take up similar fundraising efforts.
Captain Tom died on February 2 just days after testing positive for coronavirus - sparking an outpouring of emotion from across the UK.
Mr Hicklin, who trained at the Central School of Art and Design in London, said he wanted to recognise the fundraiser's "phenomenal" achievement with a sculpture ahead of what would have been his 101st birthday next week.
The design is set to be featured in an open exhibition of the Society of Portrait Sculptors, of which Mr Hicklin is a member.
Mr Hicklin described the process of creating the artwork as "enjoyable" and said he wanted to emphasise his character in the piece.
He said: "I thought it was perfect to commemorate his funding achievement - he raised a phenomenal amount of money.
"Captain Tom was an example to us all and showed resilience in the face of adversity.
"He really became quite iconic as a symbol of endeavour - he is worth acknowledging.
"The sculpture took me about a week to make. It was quite enjoyable.
"I felt it was quite important to give refinement in the walker. He came across as such a character and I was trying to capture his promptness and alertness.
"Captain Tom was good for morale - there isn't any community that didn't respond to him positively."