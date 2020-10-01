Halloween 2020: Pumpkin trail will give families the chance to enjoy spooky season

Carved pumpkins will lead families around a trail on Bury St Edmunds' Moreton Hall estate Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

How will you mark Halloween this year?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coronavirus has cancelled many things, but a pumpkin trail in Bury St Edmunds will give families the opportunity to dress up and have some fun.

Taking place on the Moreton Hall estate on Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31, pumpkins carved with ghoulish faces will light up streets to mark the spooky occasion.

MORE: Halloween is coming...but how will Suffolk keep spooky season alive during Covid crisis?

Organiser and estate resident Michelle Frost said currently 28 houses and two businesses are registered for the event, taking place from 10am to 4pm.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “This is hopefully going to be a fun alternative to trick or treating that is open to every household whether young or old.

“I wanted to organise a fun community event that everyone can take part in. It’s also an opportunity to dress up if you wanted to as you walk around the trail.”

MORE: Halloween 2020: Where can you pick your own pumpkins in Suffolk and north Essex?

There will be prizes for the winners of the best carved pumpkins, with the categories being scariest, funniest and most original.

Lola’s Library and Tesco Express have donated prizes so far.

To register or donate a prize contact Michelle on 07810 456512

More details can be found on the Moreton Hall Voice Facebook page. A map will be available on the page by October 29.