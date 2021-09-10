24-hour gym forced to close by blocked pipe

Published: 10:46 AM September 10, 2021

PureGym in Stowmarket has closed due to a blocked pipe - Credit: Mid Suffolk District Council

A 24-hour gym in Stowmarket has been forced to close by a blocked pipe.

Engineers are currently working at the PureGym on Gipping Way near the town centre in a bid to fix the issue.

The 24-hour gym opened its doors in July in the town's former Aldi supermarket.

A spokesman for PureGym said the gym could reopen at some point on Friday.

Mid Suffolk District Council bought the venue in 2018 and it gained planning permission for use as a gym in December 2019.

Aldi has since relocated to another site elsewhere in Gipping Way.