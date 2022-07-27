Fire breaks out in mid Suffolk field

The fire broke out in a field in Stowupland, near Stowmarket - Credit: Archant

Firefighters are tackling a blaze that has broken out in a field in mid Suffolk.

Five Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched to the scene on land off Church Road, Stowupland, shortly after 4.15pm on Wednesday.

Engines from Leiston, Needham Market, Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket and Elmswell stations were in attendance.

The blaze broke out shortly after 4pm - Credit: Archant

A fire service spokesman said the blaze measured about 100m by 300m in a field.

Alex Smith, station manager with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Initially two appliances were mobilised. Upon arrival, they realised the fire could possibly spread so made pumps four and requested a water carrier.

"Crews worked hard to prevent the spread to the standing crop and, working with the owner and farmer, prevented the spread. Sadly, there was a slight spread to a 1,400-tonne muck heap. The incident is now under control."

It is the latest field fire to break out in Suffolk in recent weeks, with the fire service declaring a major incident last Tuesday after it was called out nearly 50 times.

On Sunday, Suffolk firefighters were called to fires in fields in Burgate and Knodishall.