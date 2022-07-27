News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Fire breaks out in mid Suffolk field

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:57 PM July 27, 2022
Updated: 6:03 PM July 27, 2022
The fire broke out in a field in Stowupland, near Stowmarket

The fire broke out in a field in Stowupland, near Stowmarket - Credit: Archant

Firefighters are tackling a blaze that has broken out in a field in mid Suffolk.

Five Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched to the scene on land off Church Road, Stowupland, shortly after 4.15pm on Wednesday.

Engines from Leiston, Needham Market, Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket and Elmswell stations were in attendance.

The blaze broke out shortly after 4pm

The blaze broke out shortly after 4pm - Credit: Archant

A fire service spokesman said the blaze measured about 100m by 300m in a field.

Alex Smith, station manager with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Initially two appliances were mobilised. Upon arrival, they realised the fire could possibly spread so made pumps four and requested a water carrier.

"Crews worked hard to prevent the spread to the standing crop and, working with the owner and farmer, prevented the spread. Sadly, there was a slight spread to a 1,400-tonne muck heap. The incident is now under control."

It is the latest field fire to break out in Suffolk in recent weeks, with the fire service declaring a major incident last Tuesday after it was called out nearly 50 times.

On Sunday, Suffolk firefighters were called to fires in fields in Burgate and Knodishall.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

xxx_02_fire_knodishall_jul22

Suffolk Live News

17 fire crews attend massive east Suffolk blaze

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the A14 at Newmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 westbound reopens after two lorries crash and large fuel spill

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Police are treating the blaze that broke out in Knodishall as a suspected arson

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police believe huge blaze on east Suffolk common was started intentionally

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Woman dies after caravan blaze in east Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon