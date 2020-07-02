Revealed: Suffolk had 1,000 more coronavirus cases than reported at height of pandemic

The government data for daily confirmed cases, as of Thursday (July 2), now contains pillar 2 data from drive-through testing centres Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

More than 1,000 coronavirus cases in Suffolk at the height of the pandemic were not reported in public government figures, it can be revealed.

Last night, the government’s daily dashboard recording the number of positive coronavirus cases in England was updated to include testing for all local authorities.

For the first time it included those tests carried out in the wider community, using home testing kits and drive-through centres, known as Pillar 2.

Up until now, the data has only included Pillar 1 tests, carried out in hospitals on staff and patients.

By comparing the Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 tests, the data shows that 1,034 positive cases – mostly from the height of the pandemic between April and May – were not made public.

Since the middle of June, this data has been shared with local authorities and public health leaders, the government said.

Here’s a breakdown for Suffolk (up to July 2, 2020):

Pillar 1 tests (carried out within hospitals and by the NHS) - 1,565

Pillar 2 tests (by commercial providers like home testing kits and drive through centres) – 1,034

Total number of cases across Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 - 2,599

The figures come as Suffolk’s infection rate fell once again – with the county recording less than one positive test result per 100,000 people in the week up to June 28.

Public Health England (PHE) and the Government have faced criticism this week over their handling of data on coronavirus cases.

There have been accusations of long delays in sharing figures with regional public health experts.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said all councils in England can now access testing data, down to an individual and postcode level.

PHE began providing positive test data – which had been shared with the public health agency for several months – to local councils last week, on June 24, officials said.

Ahead of the new data being published, Suffolk County Council chiefs said that the county’s case rate remains significantly lower than most of England.

“Not all cases identified are new, they are cases that have been identified since Pillar 2 testing has been up and running,” bosses said in their thrice-weekly coronavirus bulletin.

“Suffolk remains an area with low cumulative case rates and unlike areas such as Leicester, there is no current evidence to suggest weekly cases are increasing, and cumulative population case rates remain statistically significantly lower than England.”

