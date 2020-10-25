Mapped: The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid-19 infection rates

There are huge variations in infection rates across Suffolk and north Essex, new data has revealed – with cases falling in some areas and spiking in others.

The Suffolk-wide infection rate for the week to Tuesday, October 20 was 64.4 cases per 100,000 people - among the lowest in the country.

According to the Government’s interactive map some parts of the county, cases doubled within a week while others halved.

The map is divided into postcode areas called MSOAs.

Seven–day rates are calculated by dividing the total number of cases in the past week by the area’s population, and multiplying by 100,000.

Each area’s figures are converted into an infection rate per 100,000 people, so data is standardised and comparable across the UK.

The Suffolk neighbourhood with the most cases and the highest infection rate was Moreton Hall in Bury St Edmunds, with 19 cases in the week to Monday, October 19.

That was up 15 cases on the previous week, and puts its rolling seven-day infection rate at 237.7 per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, across the Essex border, central Colchester had the highest number of cases in that period with 39 - giving it an infection rate of 327.3 cases per 100,000 people. The area had an increase of 20 cases in a week.

To put that into context, Maghull South West in Liverpool - a neighbourhood currently under tier 3 lockdown - had 59 new cases and an infection rate of 882.4 in the same time frame.

Colchester is currently in tier 2 after experts warned of rising cases across Essex.

It is not known which is Suffolk’s least-infected community, as several areas did not have any data released.

In each of those areas, this means there were only one or two positive cases detected that week.

Based on the data available, the areas featured on the map with the lowest infection rates are scattered across both counties.

Beck Row, Eriswell and Barton Mills recorded three new cases in the week to October 19, with a rolling infection rate of 28.6 per 100,000 people. The area’s total case number was down by one on the previous week.

The Braintree South and Saxmundham & Coldfair Green neighbourhoods also had three cases each, with infection rates around 30 per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, the postcode area of Rendlesham, Orford and Hollesley saw the total number of cases halve in a week, going from 10 to five in the seven days to October 19.

Earlier this week, Suffolk’s public health director Stuart Keeble said that the best chance the county has of recovering economically is to stay in tier 1 (medium) for as long as possible.

Meanwhile, Essex County Council has written to the Government urging them to scrap the 10pm curfew to help the county’s struggling hospitality industry.