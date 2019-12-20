Video

WATCH: Dashcam footage captures how bad flooding is on Suffolk's roads

Dashcam footage has captured flooded roads in Suffolk Picture: ALEX RAYMOND ALEX RAYMOND

Dramatic footage showing deep floods on roads across Suffolk has emerged - as a yellow warning for rain remains in place until midday.

From a landslide near Woodbridge to impassable roads on the Suffolk/Essex border, East Anglia has been hit badly by flooding this morning.

This clip features footage from Edwardstone, near Boxford - and roads between Hintlesham and Copdock on the A1071.

A stranded vehicle can be seen just after the Hintlesham Fisheries, also on the A1071, towards the end of the video.

Suffolk police have reported flooding across various roads, including the A14 at Sproughton on both sides, the A1071 by Boxford and the A143 between Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds.

A landslide on tracks between Woodbridge and Westerfield has also caused disruption on Greater Anglia trains.

Network Rail engineers are currently on the scene working to clear the line.