News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Red Arrows pay respect to former RAF pilot at Suffolk care home

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:45 PM August 25, 2022
The Red Arrows were pictured paying their respects to a former RAF pilot who is receiving care at a Suffolk care home

The Red Arrows were pictured paying their respects to a former RAF pilot who is receiving care at a Suffolk care home - Credit: Kate Ockelton

The iconic Red Arrows have been pictured paying their respects to a former RAF pilot at a Suffolk care home.

The famous aerobatics display team was pictured flying over Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm at about 4.25pm today (August 25).

White smoke could be seen coming from the back of the jets. 

The Red Arrows flying over Suffolk

The Red Arrows flying over Suffolk - Credit: Kate Ockelton

This was a mark of respect for Richard Anthony Elliot Storer, the first Red Arrow Squadron Leader for the RAF Display Team.

Mr Storer is receiving palliative care and was at Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm as the Red Arrows passed over to pay their respect for the service Mr Storer gave to the RAF. 

The Red Arrows have been pictured flying over Suffolk this afternoon

The Red Arrows have been pictured flying over Suffolk this afternoon - Credit: Kate Ockelton

Some amazing pictures of the Red Arrows were captured as they flew over Suffolk on Sunday on their way back to base after they attended the Eastbourne Seafront Airshow. 

In June, the Red Arrows flew over Suffolk as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Red Arrows were on their way to London Southend Airport

The Red Arrows were on their way to London Southend Airport - Credit: London Southend Airport

The Red Arrows were making their way to London Southend Airport after taking part at the Clacton Airshow where they will be making another appearance again tomorrow.

If you capture any pictures of the Red Arrows send them to johnny.griffith@archant.co.uk to be featured in our gallery


Suffolk

Don't Miss

Sur-Mer at The Suffolk dining room

Food and Drink

Everything you need to know about Suffolk's newest hotel and restaurant

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
A thief removed the handbrake of a car in Bramfield near Halesworth, causing it to roll down the road

Suffolk Constabulary

Car rolls down hill after thief takes off handbrake in east Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia

Dutch Railways sells Greater Anglia owner to managers

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town players Marcus Harness, Leif Davis and Freddie Ladapo wearing the new Ipswich Town third kit

Football

New blackout Town third kit designed by Ed Sheeran is revealed

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon