Red Arrows pay respect to former RAF pilot at Suffolk care home
- Credit: Kate Ockelton
The iconic Red Arrows have been pictured paying their respects to a former RAF pilot at a Suffolk care home.
The famous aerobatics display team was pictured flying over Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm at about 4.25pm today (August 25).
White smoke could be seen coming from the back of the jets.
This was a mark of respect for Richard Anthony Elliot Storer, the first Red Arrow Squadron Leader for the RAF Display Team.
Mr Storer is receiving palliative care and was at Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm as the Red Arrows passed over to pay their respect for the service Mr Storer gave to the RAF.
Some amazing pictures of the Red Arrows were captured as they flew over Suffolk on Sunday on their way back to base after they attended the Eastbourne Seafront Airshow.
In June, the Red Arrows flew over Suffolk as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The Red Arrows were making their way to London Southend Airport after taking part at the Clacton Airshow where they will be making another appearance again tomorrow.
