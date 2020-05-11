Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Suffolk’s recycling centres and rubbish tips will re-open from Thursday this week – but only for those who have booked an appointment first.

County council cabinet member for waste, Paul West, said the new measures would help maintain safety at recycling centres. Picture: RACHEL EDGE County council cabinet member for waste, Paul West, said the new measures would help maintain safety at recycling centres. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk County Council yesterday confirmed it was re-opening centres from Thursday, May 14, but would include restrictions.

Those rules include:

• No access to a centre without pre-booking a time slot

• Cars and pedestrians only – no vans, trailers or commercial vehicles

• Only one adult to unload, except for heavy items which require two people to carry

• No staff assistance to unload vehicles

• No chargeable waste being accepted (soil, rubble, hardcore or plasterboard)

• No trade waste

• No textiles or re-use items

The website to book a slot will be open from 3pm on Tuesday, at www.suffolk.gov.uk/recycling centres or by calling 0345 606 6067.

Those with a slot should not arrive more than five minutes before their allocated time.

Councillor Paul West, Conservative cabinet member for waste at Suffolk County Council said: “We want to thank all Suffolk residents for bearing with us while the recycling centres have been closed.

“When social distancing and the lockdown was introduced by the Government, a decision was made to temporarily close the centres across Suffolk. This was in line with other sites across the UK.

“The new pre-booking system is designed to keep the public and staff as safe as possible on our sites.

“This controlled approach to re-opening the centres will reduce waiting times as well as traffic congestion.

“We realise that there will be a large demand for appointments and ask residents to be patient during the first few weeks and only bring waste or recycling that cannot be safely stored at home.”

Mr West said those still tempted to fly-tip their waste would be pursued for prosecution.

The centres closed on March 24 as part of efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The booking system aims to make sure only a limited number of people are at one of Suffolk’s 11 recycling centres at any one time which will ensure social distancing can be in place.

The council said people should wear gloves, and make sure they wash their hands before and after, and any waste suspected of being contaminated with the virus should be double bagged and kept at home for 72 hours.

Councillor Peter Gardiner, deputy Leader of the Labour group at Suffolk County Council said: “It is important that the services provided by recycling centres are once again available to all those who need them. Suffolk County Council have responded to residents’ needs and I welcome the decision to reopen the centres.

“However, it must be ensured that queues are effectively managed - the last thing we would want is for incidents to arise that pile more pressure onto our emergency services.

“Additionally, if county council staff are expected to enforce the new rules, it must be made certain that they have received the required training and instructions on how to use protective equipment correctly. We must not compromise staff safety as council services begin to restart.

“This is a positive step towards getting Suffolk moving again but it must be done in the right way and in a safe way.”

The announcement comes after Suffolk’s district and borough councils announced the garden waste collections suspended during the coronavirus response will resume, with Ipswich, Babergh and Mid Suffolk beginning again from this week.

East Suffolk’s will resume from May 25 while West Suffolk has announced June 1 as the green light for its services.

