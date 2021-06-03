Published: 4:30 PM June 3, 2021

The RSPCA has issued guidance on how to keep animals cool this summer - Credit: Archant

As the temperatures have soared and look set to continue, a leading charity has issued advice to keep pets cool and comfortable this summer.

The heat can pose huge risks for our furry and feathered friends and with temperatures of 25C in Suffolk this week, the RSPCA has listed their top tips to keep pets cool.

The RSPCA is urging people not to exercise their animals when it is hot.

Experts advise walking dogs in the morning or evening when it is cooler. Especially as the pavements can become extremely hot for dogs, and the advice is if it is too hot to touch with your hand, then it is too hot for your dog's paws.

Sarah Lucy Brown's cockapoo puppy, Dudley, cools off in his paddling pool during hot weather - Credit: sarah lucy brown

The charity also says people planning to spend several hours outdoors enjoying the sun should try to avoid taking their dog. It is probably best to leave them at home - but for no more than four hours.

The RSPCA is also warning people to never leave pets in vehicles, caravans, conservatories or outbuildings, as dogs - as well as other pets - can overheat and die if left in such a hot environment.

The RSPCA is encouraging people not to leave dogs in vehicles as they could overheat - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Some more top tips from the RSPCA are:

Have a go at making some frozen dog treats to keep your pooch cool;

Use pet safe sun cream to help protect your pets from sunburn;

Make sure animals have constant access to shade and fresh drinking water at all times;

For animals that live outside, remember that the sun moves during the days and so does the shade;

Freeze your dog's water bowl or add ice cubes to their water;

Fill a paddling pool or spray a hose for your dog to play in, but always make sure you supervise them when around water;

Wrap an ice pack or frozen water bottle in a tea towel, or use damp towels for your pet to lie on.

RSPCA pet welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines, said: "Though many of us will be enjoying the hot weather, it is really important we make sure to plan how we’ll keep our pets cool and comfortable.

Sarah Lucy Brown's cockapoo puppy, Dudley, cools off in his paddling pool during the hot weather - Credit: sarah lucy brown

“We’ve all experienced a very challenging time with the lockdowns, and as measures have eased it will be tempting during the hot weather this week for us to want to spend lots of time outside with our families and take our pets, but taking our dogs out with us for walks or to the park could really put them at risk of suffering heat stroke or exhaustion.

"It’s really important that we take extra special care of our pets and wildlife during this extremely hot weather.”