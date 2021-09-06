Breaking
Man dies after Bank Holiday weekend crash on A1101
Published: 10:59 AM September 6, 2021 Updated: 11:03 AM September 6, 2021
The motorist involved in a single-vehicle crash on the the A1101 has died, police have confirmed.
Officers from Suffolk police were called to the incident, on Suffolk's border with Cambridgeshire, shortly after 1pm on Sunday, August 29.
The road remained closed until the following morning.
The driver of the Porsche Boxter involved in the crash, a man, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment for his injuries.
However, Suffolk police has now confirmed the man died on Friday September 3.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 171 of Sunday, August 29.