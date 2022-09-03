A12 reopens after 11-hour closure due to crash which killed motorcyclist

The A12 was closed for almost 11 hours after the crash - Credit: Essex Police

The A12 in north Essex has reopened almost 11 hours after a serious crash which killed a motorcyclist.

Police were called to the incident on the northbound carriageway at Marks Tey, heading towards Ipswich, at about 4.40am on Saturday.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a silver or grey Volkswagen Golf.

Police later confirmed the rider of the motorcycle, a man, died from his injuries at the scene.

A 26-year-old man from Ipswich was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to stop at the scene and drink driving.

He remains in custody.

National Highways confirmed on Twitter the northbound carriageway had reopened shortly after 3.30pm – almost 11 hours after the crash initially happened.

The earlier incident on the #A12 northbound in #Essex within J26 #Colchester has now been cleared. The road through the junction is now open. Delays remain in the area but these should start to ease now. pic.twitter.com/AKQ4F3u3SG — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) September 3, 2022

Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 239 of September 3.