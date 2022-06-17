News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Inspection of A140 to take place after hot weather forces road to close

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:23 AM June 17, 2022
The Magpie sign overhanging the A140 at Little Stonham was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday

An inspection of the A140 will take place after hot weather forced the road to close - Credit: Archant

An inspection of the A140 in mid Suffolk is set to take place after hot weather forced the road to close earlier this week.

The road was closed on Wednesday between The Magpie pub in Little Stonham and the junction for Mickfield, with the conditions making the road unsafe for drivers.

According to the Met Office, the temperature in Mickfield was 23C at the time of the closure being announced.

In a tweet, Suffolk Highways said it will be attending the location of the closure on Saturday evening to "remove the uneven and broken up surface so the road is safe for use".

Suffolk Highways added: "We will then be returning to the site on Monday to plan for a more permanent solution.

"In the meantime, please take head of the road signs and travel carefully.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this may be causing you and thank you for your patience."

