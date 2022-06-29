A140 to close over nights for repairs after road damaged in heat

The A140 was closed earlier this month due to the road surface being damaged in hot weather - Credit: Archant

The A140 in mid Suffolk will be closed over several nights in July to repair the damage caused by severe heat earlier this month.

Suffolk Highways has confirmed surfacing remedial works will take place between The Magpie pub in Little Stonham and the junction for Mickfield from Monday, July 11 to Saturday, July 16.

A140 Norwich Road, #StonhamParva update – road surfacing remedial works will be taking place on 11 and 16 July 2022, working overnight between 8pm and 5am. A temporary speed limit will remain in place between the dates listed.



— Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) June 29, 2022

On Wednesday, June 15, the stretch of road was closed as the surface was causing problems for drivers and was unsafe in the hot weather.

According to the Met Office, the temperature in the area was 23C at the time of the closure being announced.

Suffolk Highways later confirmed an inspection of the road would take place.

A temporary speed limit will be in place on the days between the works to protect the road surface.

The diversion route will send drivers onto the A14, A134, A143 and back onto the A140 and vice versa.