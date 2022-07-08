News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Further roadworks on A140 to repair severe damage caused by the heat

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:47 AM July 8, 2022
Updated: 9:32 AM July 8, 2022
Drivers should expect delays when using the A140 in mid Suffolk this month - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being warned to expect delays when driving on the A140 in mid Suffolk while roadworks are carried out to repair the damage caused by severe heat last month.

Suffolk Highways initially confirmed that surfacing remedial works will take place between The Magpie pub in Little Stonham and the junction for Mickfield from 8pm on July 11 to 5am on July 12, and then from 8pm on July 16 to 5am on July 17. 

Now a spokesman for Suffolk Highways has since confirmed that the remedial works will involve full machine resurfacing and temporary traffic lights will be put in place on days the road is not closed.

The works will include levelling out of the current surface, resurfacing, adjustment of gullies and installation of road marking studs. 

The traffic management will be as follows: 

  • Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12 – the A140 will be closed 20:00-05:00 on both nights with a diversion in place. To allow for teams to plane the existing surface levels and lay the asphalt.
  • Wednesday, July 13 – Friday, July 13 – the A140 will use 2-way temporary traffic lights between 20:00-5:00. This will allow engineers to adjust gully grates to new levels.
  • Saturday July 16 – the A140 road will be closed 20:00-05:00 with a diversion in place. This will allow teams to install road markings and studs ahead of reopening.

On June 15, the stretch of road was closed as the surface was causing problems for drivers and was unsafe in the hot weather.

The diversion route will send drivers onto the A14, A134, A143 and back onto the A140 and vice versa.

This is a journey of more than 50 miles, which would take drivers more than an hour.


