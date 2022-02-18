Fallen tree blocks half the A143 near Stradishall

A tree has fallen on the A143 at Stradishall, blocking half the carriageway. - Credit: Google Maps

A fallen tree is partially blocking the A143 Bury Road near Stradishall.

Suffolk Highways first tweeted about the incident at 11.08am, and said the tree is "blocking half the carriageway".

⚠️A tree has fallen along A143 Bury Road #Stradishall blocking half of the carriageway.



Teams will be attending as soon as possible. #Suffolk #StormEunice pic.twitter.com/vrmDDcbheo — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) February 18, 2022

This comes after large branches fell on the A143 near Bury St Edmunds.

Police have urged motorists to be cautious when driving with Storm Eunice arriving in Suffolk and bringing winds of up to 90mph.

The Met office warns that people should expect flying debris, which may result in danger to life.

