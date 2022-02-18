Fallen tree blocks half the A143 near Stradishall
Published: 11:54 AM February 18, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A fallen tree is partially blocking the A143 Bury Road near Stradishall.
Suffolk Highways first tweeted about the incident at 11.08am, and said the tree is "blocking half the carriageway".
This comes after large branches fell on the A143 near Bury St Edmunds.
Police have urged motorists to be cautious when driving with Storm Eunice arriving in Suffolk and bringing winds of up to 90mph.
The Met office warns that people should expect flying debris, which may result in danger to life.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.