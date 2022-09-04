Man dies and two others seriously injured after five-vehicle crash

The road in Kelvedon has been closed after the crash - Credit: Essex Police

A man has died and two others have been left with serious injuries after being involved in a five-vehicle crash in north Essex.

The incident happened shortly before 9.35pm on Saturday in London Road in Kelvedon, near Colchester, Essex Police said.

Essex Police said a total of five vehicles were involved in the collision.

A man in his 30s died at the scene, while two other people were seriously injured – one of whom is in a life threatening condition at hospital.

The road has been closed by police and is expected to be shut throughout most of Sunday while officers conduct an investigation into the crash.

The incident happened on the same day a motorcyclist died after being involved in a crash on the A12 at nearby Marks Tey.

A 26-year-old man from Ipswich was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to stop at the scene and drink driving in connection with the incident.

Inspector Mark Fraser, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Essex Police, said: "This is a complex and tragic incident and my thoughts are with all those involved.

"My team are working hard to establish what led up to the incident.

"This collision took place on a busy main road and I believe there will be a number of people who will have seen what happened or have CCTV, door bell or dash cam footage.

"I need to you to come forward and talk to us."

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 1276 of September 3.