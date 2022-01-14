Motorists warned of fog in parts of Suffolk this evening

A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued in west Suffolk by the Met Office - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Motorists are being warned to take care on the roads after a fog warning was issued for the west of Suffolk for this evening.

The Met Office's yellow alert affects the area around Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Mildenhall and includes a stretch of the A14.

It is in place from 7pm on Friday to 11am the following day.

During this time, visibility may be impaired and bus and rail services could also be delayed.

A separate fog warning, which covered the whole of Suffolk, was issued by the Met Office earlier this week.

A car skidded and crashed into a pond near Eye earlier this week - Credit: Halesworth police

Suffolk police issued a warning to drivers following a number of weather-related collisions in the county, including a car crashing into a pond near Eye.

