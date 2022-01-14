News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorists warned of fog in parts of Suffolk this evening

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:52 PM January 14, 2022
A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued in west Suffolk by the Met Office 

A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued in west Suffolk by the Met Office - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Motorists are being warned to take care on the roads after a fog warning was issued for the west of Suffolk for this evening.

The Met Office's yellow alert affects the area around Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Mildenhall and includes a stretch of the A14.

It is in place from 7pm on Friday to 11am the following day.

During this time, visibility may be impaired and bus and rail services could also be delayed.

A separate fog warning, which covered the whole of Suffolk, was issued by the Met Office earlier this week.

The car skidded on ice and overturned into a pond near Eye

A car skidded and crashed into a pond near Eye earlier this week - Credit: Halesworth police

Suffolk police issued a warning to drivers following a number of weather-related collisions in the county, including a car crashing into a pond near Eye.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Weather
A14
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Yoxman statue towers over the A12 in east Suffolk

A12

'I've not witnessed any issues' - councillor on Yoxman traffic concerns

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
(L-R) Aaron Drinan, Flynn Downes and Luke Chambers were among a number of players who departed Ipswich Town in the summer

Football | Video

The Demolition Men: How players axed by Cook are performing at new clubs

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk police dealt with more than 400 calls overnight on New Year's Eve

Suffolk Live News

Death of woman in Leiston 'unexplained', say police

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
File picture of handcuffs being applied

Essex Live News

Woman, 64, arrested and 17 bags of suspected cocaine seized by police

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon