Road in Bury St Edmunds flooded after night of heavy rainfall

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:53 AM August 25, 2022
Updated: 10:59 AM August 25, 2022
A road in Bury St Edmunds has become flooded after heavy rainfall

A road in Bury St Edmunds has become flooded after heavy rainfall - Credit: Anne-Liese Whitney

A road has become flooded after a night of heavy rain fall in west Suffolk. 

Following the heavy rain this morning, Springfield Road in Bury St Edmunds has become water-logged. 

The road has been left water-logged after heavy downpours of rain

The road has been left water-logged after heavy downpours of rain - Credit: Anne-Liese Whitney

A flood alert has been issued for parts of Suffolk with the Environmental Agency warning that more surface water flooding could be on the way as further downpours are expected.

River levels are currently reacting to the heavy rainfall this morning, after a weather warning was put in place for thunderstorms

If you get any pictures of flooding across Suffolk send them to johnny.griffith@archant.co.uk 

Suffolk Live News
Flooding
Bury St Edmunds News

