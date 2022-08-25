Road in Bury St Edmunds flooded after night of heavy rainfall

A road in Bury St Edmunds has become flooded after heavy rainfall - Credit: Anne-Liese Whitney

A road has become flooded after a night of heavy rain fall in west Suffolk.

Following the heavy rain this morning, Springfield Road in Bury St Edmunds has become water-logged.

A flood alert has been issued for parts of Suffolk with the Environmental Agency warning that more surface water flooding could be on the way as further downpours are expected.

River levels are currently reacting to the heavy rainfall this morning, after a weather warning was put in place for thunderstorms.

