News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

United States airmen from Suffolk base help tackle waste plant fire

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:38 PM April 6, 2022
RAF Mildenhall - an American base since 1959 and scheduled to close from 2027. Picture: GREGG BROWN

United States airmen based at RAF Mildenhall helped to control a fire at a waste plant - Credit: Gregg Brown

US airmen and Ministry of Defence personnel based at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk have assisted in controlling a fire at a waste plant in Ely.

The teams, assigned to the 100th Air Refuelling Wing responded to a fire at Ellgia waste plant in Prickwillow in Ely on the morning of April 5.

The RAF Mildenhall Fire Department received a call from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Services requesting a water tanker to assist local fire crews in battling a 200-tonne recycled household waste fire.

Staff Sergeant David Saintiche, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire prevention non-commissioned officer in charge, said: "It's not often that our fire department is called upon to work with our UK counterparts, but the operation always seems to be effortless when we do."

The fire department supplied British crews from Cambridgeshire and Suffolk with over 72,000 litres of water.

According to a spokesperson for RAF Mildenhall, nobody was injured during the fire.

Colonel Jason R. Herring, 100th Air Refuelling Wing vice commander said: "The collaboration and valiant efforts of our airmen and ministry of defence personnel never cease to amaze me.

"The team responded with poise and professionalism when called upon by the local community, exhibiting our strong commitment to our British partners". 

Suffolk Live News
Mildenhall News

Don't Miss

Luke has been missing for more than a week

Suffolk Live News

Police 'extremely concerned' for man who has not been seen for a week

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Mark Thomas of Emmett's Store in Peasenhall and Phillip Schofield's favourite Suffolk black bacon Pi

Suffolk Live News

Top TV chef visits east Suffolk butchers famed for its bacon

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Jim Rowbotham is planning to host live bands at the Old Chequers at Friston.

Pubs

New landlord pledges a change of tune for pub

Dominic Bareham

person
monty bunn

Obituary

Obituary: 'Lovable rogue' who touched the hearts of everyone he met dies

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon