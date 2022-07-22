Satellite images show effects of East Anglia's driest year since 1996

Satellite images have captured the difference in East Anglia in just one year. Left - July 17, 2021. Right - July 19, 2022. - Credit: NASA Worldview

Satellite images have revealed the effects of East Anglia's driest year since 1996.

This week, Suffolk experienced it's hottest ever temperature of 38.4C on Tuesday, beating a record set just 24 hours earlier.

Across the county, a number of large fires broke out, including a huge grass blaze in Campsea Ashe near Woodbridge and a significant field fire in the Chantry area of Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue declared the first major incident in years after attending 63 incidents by 5pm on Tuesday.

Now, satellite images have revealed the difference on East Anglia's climate in just one year.

Satellite images have captured the difference in East Anglia in just one year. Left - July 17, 2021. Right - July 19, 2022. - Credit: NASA Worldview

The first picture was captured on July 17, 2021 and the second was taken on July 19, 2022 - the day which temperatures peaked.

The images show that Suffolk, and all of East Anglia, has dried out since the previous year, but Weatherquest says this is not entirely a result of the past week's extreme temperatures.

The weather service said: "this is an accumulation of many things.

"We have had an incredibly dry January to June period.

Across East Anglia, it has been the driest first half of the year since 1996, and prior to that, 1976, making it the third driest year on record.

"The region has gotten steadily browner in the last few weeks because of the hot weather and it will probably be dryer still when we check at the end of July."