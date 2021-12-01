News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flood alerts issued for Suffolk coast ahead of expected high tide

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:21 PM December 1, 2021
The harbour at Southwold flooded at the end of October

The harbour at Southwold flooded at the end of October - Credit: Teresa Holman/Adnams

Flood alerts have been issued for the length of the Suffolk coast for this evening as water levels are expected to be higher than normal.

The Environment Agency has said tides are likely to be above normal levels between 6pm and 8pm.

The alerts, which suggest low-lying coastal roads and footpaths could be flooded, are in place from Lowestoft down to the River Deben estuary at Woodbridge.

Parts of Suffolk experienced heavy flooding at the end of October, with the harbour at Southwold swamped after a flood warning was issued.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice in parts of Suffolk, with more rain possible throughout this evening.

