Flood alerts remain in place on Suffolk coast

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:29 AM January 6, 2022
Southwold Harbour is one of the places in Suffolk that is regularly flooded

Flood alerts are still in place along parts of the Suffolk coast as water levels are expected to remain high this morning.

The Environment Agency has re-issued alerts, saying flooding is possible to low-lying roads, from Lowestoft to Bawdsey, including Southwold.

Alerts have been in place throughout this week due to high tides, with several more severe flood warnings issued at Felixstowe and Woodbridge.

The Environment Agency said the warnings still in place will be reviewed at 10am.

A number of flood alerts were issued in Suffolk towards the end of 2021, with Southwold Harbour among the many areas submerged underwater.

